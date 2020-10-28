More than 7.8 million Texans have voted. Which counties are seeing the highest turnout?

Voters are seen here waiting in line at the Austin Oaks Church polling site on the first day of early voting. (KXAN Photo/Frank Martinez)

AUSTIN (KXAN) — More than 7.8 million Texans have already cast their ballots in the November 3 election, according to data from the Texas Secretary of State.

As of October 26, the cumulative total stands at 7,803,590 votes. That represents a statewide turnout of 46.02 percent. Of those, 6,925,900 early votes have been cast in person. An additional 877,690 mail-in ballots have been returned to election offices across the state.

In 2016, 8,969,226 ballots were cast in the presidential election, representing a turnout of 59.39 percent of registered voters.

Which counties have cast the most votes?

Harris County voters have cast the most ballots so far, with more than 1.1 million already submitted, as of October 26. It’s unsurprising, as the county is home to 14.6 percent of all registered voters in the state.

More than 600,000 votes have been cast in Dallas County, and more than half a million people have voted in both Tarrant and Bexar Counties. The animated chart below shows how the numbers have increased throughout early voting.

Just 35 votes have been cast in Loving County, west of Odessa. The county is the second-least populous county in the United States, ahead of only Kalawao County in Hawaii. Loving County has just 111 registered voters.

Which counties have had the highest percent turnout?

When looking at the percentage turnout in each of Texas’ 254 counties, two rural counties jump to the top of the list. As of October 26, 71.0 percent of registered voters in DeWitt County have already voted, followed by McCulloch County, at 69.9 percent.

DeWitt County, southeast of San Antonio, has a total of 12,094 registered voters. McCulloch County, southeast of San Angelo, has just 5,361 registered voters. Several other counties that make the list for highest percentage turnout so far are also small and rural.

Hudspeth County, east of El Paso, has the lowest turnout in the state, at just 18.6 percent, as of October 26.

When looking at the 25 largest counties in Texas by number of registered voters, Collin County currently leads the pack. More than 57 percent of the county’s 648,670 registered voters have already cast their ballots. Williamson and Denton Counties are close behind, both at more than 55 percent turnout.

Webb County, home to Laredo, has the lowest turnout among the 25 largest counties in Texas, at just 26.8 percent.

Turnout in Central Texas

Among counties in the KXAN viewing area, Travis County—unsurprisingly—has cast the most ballots, at more than 445,000 as of October 26. Williamson County follows, with more than 213,000 votes, then Hays County with close to 80,000.

Williamson and Hays Counties have both already surpassed their total number of votes cast in the 2016 presidential election.

When looking at percentage turnout, Blanco County has the highest in the region. More than 58 percent of Blanco County’s 9,344 registered voters have already cast their ballots, as of October 26. Williamson and Mason Counties follow close behind, both with more than 55 percent turnout.

Caldwell County currently has the lowest turnout in the region, at 36.8 percent.