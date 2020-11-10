More than 700 active COVID-19 cases reported in Childress Co. after outbreak at T.L Roach Unit

CHILDRESS COUNTY, Texas (KFDX/KJTL) — More than 700 active COVID-19 cases have been reported in Childress County due to an outbreak at the T.L Roach Unit, according to the Childress Regional Medical Center.

Childress Regional Medical Center reported 671 active offender cases and 56 active cases from outside the prison, bringing the total number of active cases to 727.

Twenty-five offenders and 6 employees at the T.L. Roach Unit had recovered. There are 592 people under medical restriction and 629 people in medical isolation.

The prison is currently under lockdown at this time.

(Information from TexomasHomepage.com)