More time granted for Texas baby before life support halted

This undated photo provided by Texas Right to Life shows Tinslee Lewis. After a hospital’s plans to remove the 9-month-old girl from a ventilator against her family’s wishes were halted, a spotlight is once again on the Texas law that gives families who disagree with doctors 10 days to find a new facility before life-sustaining treatment is withdrawn. Doctors at Cook Children’s Medical Center in Fort Worth planned to stop treatment Sunday, Nov. 10, 2019, for Tinslee Lewis after invoking the state’s so-called “10-day rule,” but a judge granted her family a temporary restraining order that gives them until Nov. 22 to find a place that will take her, said Texas Right to Life spokeswoman Kimberlyn Schwartz. (Courtesy of Texas Right to Life via AP)

FORT WORTH, Texas (AP) — A Texas family that disagrees with a Fort Worth hospital’s plan to take a 9-month-old girl off life support has been given more time to find a facility to take her.

Texas Right to Life, which represents Tinslee Lewis’ family, said a judge Tuesday extended a temporary restraining order against Cook Children’s Medical Center until Dec. 10. The hospital didn’t immediately comment.

Doctors planned to remove Tinslee from life support Nov. 10 after invoking Texas’ “10-day rule,” which can be employed when a family disagrees with doctors on discontinuing life-sustaining treatment. Treatment can be withdrawn if a new provider can’t be found in that time.

The hospital has said that since July, Tinslee has been on a ventilator and a machine that replaces the function of the heart and lungs.