WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — A handful of current and former administrators for the City View Independent School District were booked into the Wichita County Jail on February 8, 2023.

City View ISD’s superintendent Tony Bushong, former City View Jr/Sr High School principal Daryl Frazier, Assistant Superintendent Carrie Allen, Athletic Director Rudy Hawkins, and City View Jr/Sr High School counselor Cindy Leaverton are all currently listed on the Wichita County Jail roster.

All five current or former administrators were charged with failing to make the required child abuse report, and each was being held on a $20,000 bond.

It was unclear at the time whether or not the arrests were linked to an ongoing investigation by the Wichita Falls Police Department.

At 11:15 a.m., authorities said more arrest warrants were issued for two more staff members with the City View Independent School District.

According to Sgt. Charlie Eipper, Public Information Officer with the Wichita Falls Police Department, the two staff members had not yet turned themselves in.

Sgt. Eipper said the charges were in connection to the WFPD’s investigation into sexual misconduct allegations against former City View High School basketball coach

Morris took his own life in June 2022 shortly after the allegations surfaced.