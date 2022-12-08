WISE COUNTY, Texas (KETK) – The mother of a 7-year-old from Texas, who was killed after an Amber Alert was issued, said her family will continue to investigate the case and wants to ensure this never happens again.

Athena Strand was allegedly killed by a FedEx driver. She was kidnapped and found on Dec. 2 in Wise County.

Strand’s mother, Maitlyn Gandy, and her attorney Benson Varghese said they want to make sure there is a screening process to prevent other tragedies.

The FedEx driver was delivering dolls that were meant to be a present for the 7-year-old, according to Gandy.

“I was robbed of watching her grow up,” Gandy said. “I will never be able to hear her say ‘I love you mommy.'”

Varghese said they will be investigating this case and hold anyone responsible for the incident accountable.

The young girl was amazing and loved school and her friends, her mother said.

Varghese also mentioned FedEx sent them their condolences.