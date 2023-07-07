EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – The mother of a 3-year-old boy who drowned at a City of El Paso water park in May has filed a lawsuit against Destination El Paso, which runs the City’s water parks and against the City of El Paso, alleging gross negligence and wrongful death.

The lawsuit was announced in a news release issued Friday, July 7, by the Houston law firm of Webster, Vicknair, and MacLeod.

The lawsuit has been filed on behalf of Jessica Weaver. On May 13, Weaver’s 3-year-old son, Anthony Leo Malave, died at the Camp Cohen water park.

The lawsuit says that during the park’s “soft opening,” the City and Destination El Paso “were too concerned with packing the water park with people and ensuring that the live band was playing.”

“But even before the date in question, defendants’ conduct clearly shows that safety was not a priority,” the lawsuit alleges. “For example, a news article was posted in the El Paso Times in February 2022 seeking lifeguards for the four new water parks soon to open in El Paso, including Camp Cohen. The article literally states that a lifeguard need only be 16 years or older ‘with no experience required.’”

The lawsuit also says that “video evidence from the day a 3-year-old child lost his life would have revealed that Camp Cohen was severely understaffed and that the few lifeguards on duty were undertrained and had no idea what they were doing.

“Conveniently, the video footage — which defendant City of El Paso was responsible for maintaining – was destroyed,” the lawsuit continued. “This is clearly spoliation under the law and further efforts of defendant City of El Paso to deflect all blame.”

The lawsuit also says that the City of El Paso and Destination El Paso did not send representatives to attend the boy’s funeral.

“This clearly demonstrates the lack of care regarding the death of a child who should have been protected by defendants, even by their 16-year-old lifeguards with ‘no experience required,’” the lawsuit says. “Instead, it was business as usual and defendants continued operating the water park.”

The City of El Paso declined to comment on the lawsuit since it is active litigation.