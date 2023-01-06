OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – The mother of the Uvalde school shooting suspect was arrested this week in Oklahoma City.

Officials say Adriana Reyes was arrested and booked into the Oklahoma County Jail on a complaint of assault and battery and threatening.

According to the police report, Oklahoma City officers were called to a home multiple times about a domestic disturbance.

A woman called 911, saying that Reyes was threatening to kill her father.

When officers spoke with the victim, he said that “he thinks that she will kill him while he sleeps and he is terrified of her.”

Police allege that Reyes identified herself as the mother of shooting suspect Salvador Ramos.

Authorities were then able to confirm the connection.

Reyes was arrested without incident.

The shooting at Robb Elementary School killed 19 children and two teachers after the gunman entered the school with a rifle on May 24, 2022.

Salvador Ramos, the gunman, was killed by a U.S. Border Patrol tactical team inside a classroom.