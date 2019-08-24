Mother, son at Center of Amber Alert found dead in N. Texas parking garage

WAXAHACHIE, Texas (KXAS) – Waxahachie police say the mother and son at the center of an Amber alert Friday afternoon have been found dead inside the mother’s car in a downtown Waxahachie parking garage, according to NBCDFW.com.

Investigators were called to the parking garage at 6:36 p.m. Friday, where they found 6-year-old Phillip Oliver ‘Ollie’ Wiedemann and 46-year-old Candace Rochelle Harbin both dead inside Harbin’s car.

The boy’s father, John Wiedemann, contacted police at 9 a.m. Friday about the possible disappearance of his son and Harbin, who John was estranged from.

After attempts to locate the woman and child were unsuccessful, an Amber alert was issued.

Police have not released any further details of how the mother and son died.