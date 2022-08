MIDLAND, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- The Midland Police Department announced Wednesday that Sergeant Gage Smith has been placed on administrative suspension pending further investigation after he was charged with drunk driving in Tom Green County.

Smith was arrested on August 23 after investigators said he was drunk behind the wheel with a blood alcohol level of greater than 0.15. The legal limit in Texas is 0.08.

Smith was released from custody August 24 on a $5,000 bond.