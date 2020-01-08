Muleshoe native named to 2020 PBR Global Cup USA team

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — 2019 PBR Rookie of the Year Muleshoe native, Dalton Kasel, was named to the Team USA Eagles for the 2020 WinStar World Casino and Resort PBR Global Cup USA, akin to the “Olympics of bull riding”.

First-time selection to Team USA, Kasel joins head coach Justin McBride (Whitesboro, Texas) and assistant J.W. Hart (Overbrook, Oklahoma), Team USA Eagles will be completed by Matt Triplett (Columbia Falls, Montana), and six-time PRCA World Champion Sage Kimzey (Strong City, Oklahoma).

2019 PBR Rookie of the Year Kasel is currently recovering from groin surgery. Kasel won the award after completing an incredible five-month surge up the world rankings, when he climbed from unranked on June 1 to No. 8 on November 10. Kasel won his career-first event at the Unleash the Beast at the final regular-season event of the year in Nampa, Idaho, followed by a twelfth-place result at his debut PBR World Finals.

The fourth edition of the PBR Global Cup, the only nation vs. nation bull riding competition, will make its second stop at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas, on February 15-16, 2020. The new team tournament debuted in Edmonton, Alberta, in November 2017, visited Sydney, Australia, in June 2018, and most recently stopped in Arlington this past February.