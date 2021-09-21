5 students accused of sexually assaulting fellow student during ‘possible hazing incident’ at Eula High School

CALLAHAN COUNTY, Texas — The Callahan County Sheriff’s Office on Tuesday continued investigating an incident in which a student was sexually assaulted by several other students at Eula High School.

According to a news release from CCSO that was provided to BigCountryHomepage.com, the incident occurred in a locker room on September 15 during 8th period between 2:45 and 3:20 p.m.

CCSO said it occurred during a ‘possible hazing incident.’



Investigators said the victim was sexually assaulted by five other students.

School officials notified the CCSO as soon as they became aware of the allegations.



Authorities are looking to pursue sexual assault charges against the five students and noted additional changes may follow.

Investigators will meet with the Callahan County Prosecutor to discuss issuing warrants for the arrest of the suspects.



The student was not hospitalized following the incident.

When asked about the incident, Eula ISD Superintendent Tim Kelley told BigCountryHomepage.com the district was aware of the allegations and staff was cooperating with the Callahan County Sheriff’s Office as they conduct their investigation.

