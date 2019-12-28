‘My daughter needs a kidney;’ social media exposure lends High Plains family hope

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) – After years of battling a grueling kidney disease, one local family’s plea for their daughter to receive another kidney is finally getting some attention.

After three previous kidney donations, the Fulce family might have some hope for the future, thanks to a social media push.

Candice Fulce was born with Focal segmental glomerulosclerosis (FSGS), which attacks her kidneys. She relies on dialysis and medication to live.

“It kills my kidneys and so I’ve had to have transplants with them and it kills my new kidneys also,” Candice said.

Candice’s father, Rod and his sister have both already given her kidneys. Now, she needs a fourth.

“There’s no cure for it,” Candice added. “It’ll always be a lifelong battle.”

A lifelong battle, unless something incredible happens.

“Unless we can find a perfect kidney,” said Janice Fulce, Candice’s mother. “Now we’re hoping and praying there’s one out there.”

Candice’s husband, Bobby Sandoval, is not a match but by joining the Mayo Clinic’s paired kidney exchange pool, he might be able to help her.

“Right now, she’s on the deceased donor list and that’s only one list so if we can at least get me or anyone else that’s going to be able to to help her out, that triples her chances to be able to get a kidney,” Sandoval said.

If Candice received a living kidney, her survival rate would be much higher. That is why her parents wear T-shirts asking for help.

“Mine says ‘hope’ on the front,” said Rod. “On the back, it says my daughter needs a kidney transplant, please call 806-282-2913.”

Rod and Janice Fulce have worn the shirts for two years with no luck, until recently.

“A guy came and slapped me on the back and said, ‘Hey, does your daughter need another kidney?’ and I said yes,” Rod added. “He said, ‘Do you mind if I put it on Facebook?’ and he did and we’ve had seven calls since then.”

That hope will encourage Candice and her family to keep fighting. They also hope their story will encourage people to sign up to become organ donors. Candice said they know firsthand how important a donation can be, even after you are gone.

(Information from MyHighPlains.com)