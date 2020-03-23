N.M. governor to announce ‘stay at home’ instruction

SANTA FE, N.M. – Governor Michelle Lujan Grisham and other state officials will give an update on COVID-19 in New Mexico Monday at 3:00 p.m. (4:00 p.m. central). She is expected to make an announcement regarding a statewide “stay-at-home” instruction.
Our sister station, KRQE, will live stream the news conference on this page.
Today at 3 PM I will be joined by state officials to give a public update on the state’s response to COVID-19 and to make an announcement regarding a statewide stay-at-home instruction.#AllTogetherNM pic.twitter.com/J8yeUo2L4p— Michelle Lujan Grisham (@GovMLG) March 23, 2020