NACC Houston to open as shelter for unaccompanied migrant children

HARLINGEN, Texas (KVEO) — On Wednesday, the Office of Refugee Resettlement announced that the National Association of Christian Churches site in Houston as an Emergency Intake Site for unaccompanied migrant children.
The U.S. Department of Health and Human Services is working to increase bed capacity to 13,500, but in the meantime, it will shelter 500 unaccompanied children “as soon as the facility is prepared.”
“Additional capacity is urgently needed to manage both enhanced COVID-19 mitigation strategies and the increasing numbers of [unaccompanied children] referrals from CBP,” stated the press release.
The Emergency Intake Site is only a temporary measure, and all children will be screened for COVID-19 CDC guidelines will be followed.