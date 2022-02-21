NACOGDOCHES, Texas (KETK) – Nacogdoches ISD Police are investigating a threat made towards NHS on social media.

According to a statement from the district, the post was made this morning on Snapchat and is being investigated by campus personnel and NISD police.

While the threat is being investigated, the campus is placed on a “hold”, which means access to the school is limited while classes continue. The district did not clarify in the statement if they believe the threat was credible.

“We wanted to make parents and stakeholders aware of this, and we will share more information once the investigation is complete,” NISD said in a statement.