Nancy Pelosi to speak at Texas Democrats’ virtual convention

FILE – In this May 14, 2020, file photo House Speaker Nancy Pelosi of Calif., speaks during a news conference on Capitol Hill in Washington. Republicans are brandishing the latest approach in their uphill fight for House control this November: battering moderate Democrats for backing a $3 trillion coronavirus relief bill promising benefits for immigrants who entered the U.S. illegally. (AP Photo/Andrew Harnik, File)

AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — House Speaker Nancy Pelosi will be a headliner of Texas Democrats’ virtual convention, which was moved online over fears of the coronavirus.

The announcement Tuesday gives Texas Democrats one of their most prominent convention speakers in recent years.

Democrats have been shut out of power at the Texas Capitol for nearly two decades but have high hopes about November.

The virtual convention begins Monday.

Democrats had originally booked San Antonio’s convention center but moved the party gathering online as coronavirus cases began to climb in Texas in March.

(Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

EverythingLubbock.com continues ongoing coverage of coronavirus (COVID-19) recovery efforts in Lubbock and the South Plains