Nancy Pelosi visiting Austin with Rep. Doggett to tout ‘Build Back Better’ healthcare expansion

Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi, D-Calif., left, speaks about voter rights during a joint a news conference with Rep. Lloyd Doggett, right,Tuesday, March 5, 2019, in Austin, Texas. (AP Photo/Eric Gay)

AUSTIN (Nexstar) — Speaker of the U.S. House Nancy Pelosi is paying a trip to the Lone Star State on Thursday to tout progress on healthcare expansion under the Build Back Better Act.

Pelosi will join Texas U.S. Rep. Lloyd Doggett to highlight Democrats’ priorities in the forthcoming act, which in part aims to strengthen healthcare access for families.

The act includes coverage for those who are denied Medicaid expansion, lower-cost insurance through the Affordable Care Act marketplace and lower prescription drug prices.

Macarena Martinez — a spokesperson for the RNC — is criticizing the visit, saying it comes at a time when lawmakers need to focus all their attention on bigger crises the country is facing.

“It’s inappropriate and insensitive for Nancy Pelosi to be promoting the Democrat’s agenda when Americans are still stranded in Afghanistan,” Martinez said. “Pelosi should get back to Washington D.C., convene Congress, and demand answers for Biden’s failed withdrawal in Afghanistan.”

Pelosi and Doggett are speaking at the Foundation Communities Prosper Center South at 2:30 p.m.