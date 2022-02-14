FORT WORTH, Texas (PRESS RELEASE) — The following is a press release from the Girl Scouts of Texas Oklahoma Plains:

Girl Scouts of Texas Oklahoma Plains (GSTOP) and Girl Scouts of the USA (GSUSA) are celebrating National Girl Scout Cookie Weekend February 18–20 with the launch of nationwide online cookie ordering.

“Customers who don’t already know a Girl Scout now have the chance to purchase Girl Scout Cookies online for direct shipment to their door or donation to local causes,” said Becky Burton, ceo of Girl Scouts of Texas Oklahoma Plains Council. “ This is a great option for Girl Scout alums who no longer live in the area but want to support the council they grew up in.”

The annual National Girl Scout Cookie Weekend highlights Girl Scout entrepreneurs across the country who sell cookies to their families, friends, and communities via in-person booths, door-to-door activity, and the Smart Cookies online platform.

Every Girl Scout Cookie purchase helps girls learn important entrepreneurial skills and powers their amazing adventures. Girl Scouts use their cookie earnings to better their communities, explore new things in STEM and the outdoors, plan exciting travel adventures, have fun experiences with their friends, and so much more.

Girl Scouts in the Texas Oklahoma Plains area also help their community through the Council’s Cookies for Heroes program. Throughout the Girl Scout Cookie Program, girls ask customers to purchase additional packages of cookies to be donated to those who work hard in keeping our community safe, healthy, and running smoothly.

If you don’t already know a Girl Scout, enter your zip code at www.girlscoutcookies.org to purchase cookies online or to find socially distant or contact-free cookie booths if they are available in your area. You can also text COOKIES to 59618* or use the official Girl Scout Cookie Finder app for free on iOS or Android devices.



