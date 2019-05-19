National Weather Service confirms tornado went through Abilene

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. (Nexstar Media Group/KTAB, KRBC, BigCountryHomepage.com)

(Photo courtes: Abilene Drone)

ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) - A confirmed tornado tore through parts of Abilene early Saturday morning, accoridng to the National Weather Service.

The NWS San Angelo office was in Abilene Sunday morning surveying the damage.

The preliminary rating was that the tornado was at least an EF-2, meaning it had winds between 111-135 mph.

Hector Guerrero with the National Weather Service said Abilene had not seen damage like this in many years.

"It's been a long time," said Guerrero. "I'm thinking back since y'all had those really high winds on that south side of town that hit Winters Freeway that hit the southwest part of the city several years ago."

Residents had described seeing the tornado around 6 a.m. Saturday. Several homes were destroyed and many were left without roofs.

"We have a confirmed report that the residents of this home did see the tornado, the mom that lives here saw a tornado coming and of course the damage that we are seeing is also telling us that this definitely was a tornado," said Guerrero.

Several people were still without power, as of Sunday morning.

No major injuries or fatalities were reported.

"We're in May and in Texas and May is the deadliest month in Texas for tornadoes and flash flooding," said Guerrero. "Of course flash flooding is the number one killer, tornadoes is number two. I'm just grateful to God that nobody got hurt, these folks are fine."