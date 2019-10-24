Nats fans head home happy while Houston’s faithful hold out hope in World Series

HOUSTON (Nexstar) — The home field advantage for the Houston Astros proved to be no advantage at all, as they dropped the first two games of the World Series to the Washington Nationals, losing Game 2 Wednesday night 12-3.

It’s uncharted territory for Washington. This is the team’s first appearance in the Fall Classic.

“For us to obviously steal two games from them at their home field is great,” Nationals third baseman Anthony Rendon said. “We still have a job to finish and we have two more to go.”

Nats fans were ecstatic.

“We’re about to go back home, we’re going to win Game 3 and we’re going to win this World Series,” Nats fan Abby Miller said.

Some Astros fans fleeing the ballpark Tuesday night were deflated, but others are confident in a comeback.

“It’s going to be tough going to Washington,” Astros fan Lionel Pantoja said. “Hopefully we can go to D.C., take three games, come home, finish it off.”

“We have to find a way to win, we have no choice,” Houston second baseman José Altuve said. “We’re just going to go out there one game at a time.”

“There’s a lot of baseball left in the series and we are going to go to Washington with our heads held high, ready to go and get after it,” Astros third baseman Alex Bregman added.

Houston native Simone Biles throws out first pitch

Perhaps the team from Texas will tap into the resolve their fellow Texas athletes show. Gymnast and gold medal Olympian Simone Biles, who tossed the ceremonial first pitch on Tuesday, is a prime example of that fortitude.

“I think a lot of athleticism comes from Texas,” Biles said prior to the game, noting the sheer size of the state.

“We see it especially in gymnastics, we are kind of one of the top states out there with California, so it’s really neat to see, and for all of us to share that one pride coming from Texas or Houston or wherever you’re from.

“It’s amazing to see so much athleticism come from the state of Texas, so we can all support one another,” Biles added.

World Series Games 3, 4 and 5 (if needed) will be played in Washington. Should the Astros win at least two of those games, the series returns to Houston for possible Games 6 and/or 7.

Steffi Lee, Todd Bynum and Jonathan Thomas contributed to this report.