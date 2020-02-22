Nearly 100-year-old Texas house wrongly torn down by demolition company

DALLAS (CNN) – When you go to tear down a house, it’s probably a good idea to triple check the address.

That’s what one Texas company is learning after it demolished the wrong house!

A crew tore down a 97-year-old house on the same street as the one that was actually supposed to be demolished.

The company’s owner says the home didn’t have any numbers on it — and if there were numbers on the curb they were covered by water and debris from recent rain.

Workers saw the house was empty, had no plumbing or electrical, was missing a foundation, and had no gas meter.

So they figured it was the right place.

Some neighbors suspected something was off.

Neighbor Zach Basich remembers, “I was pulling up just as the bulldozer and wrecking crew was getting out of here. Didn’t think much of it just thought another permanent demolition in the neighborhood.”

The house is actually owned by a man who lives in California who inherited it from a friend who died three years ago and was planning to renovate it.

He says he wants to be compensated for both the value of the house and its sentimental value.

(Information from CNNNewsource via WFLA.com)