Nearly one-third of Texans have received virus vaccine

AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — The federal Centers for Disease Control reports that the percentage of Texans who have received at least one dose of the coronavirus vaccine is approaching one-third.

The CDC on Saturday reported 30.6% of the state’s residents, more than 8.8 million, have been given one dose and 18.2% have been fully vaccinated.

The state health department on Saturday reported more than 2,600 newly confirmed or probable virus cases and 76 additional deaths due to COVID-19, the illness caused by the virus.

There have been more than 2.4 million total cases and 48,185 deaths since the pandemic began.

