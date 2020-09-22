Neighbors mourn the loss of children who died in Northeast El Paso crash

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — Heartbroken neighbors gathered at the crash site that claimed the lives of three young children in Northeast El Paso Sunday night. The youngest child was just one year old.

Neighbors, who say they didn’t know the family, brought balloons, candles and stuffed animals to pay their respects.

Police say a one-year-old baby girl and five and six-year-old boys died in the high-speed crash. Investigators say the family’s 2001 Ford Expedition was making a left turn when they were hit by a speeding 2000 Lincoln LS that pushed the Expedition into a rock wall.

“I’m unable to forget these children’s mom’s pain and agony for the loss of her babies,” neighbor Esmeralda Barrios told KTSM 9 News.

Police say no one in the Expedition was wearing a seatbelt and the two boys killed were seated on the floor. They say the male driver and female passenger survived, as well as two other children, a 2-year-old boy, and a 13-year-old girl.

The fact the children weren’t wearing seatbelts is weighing heavy on the community.

“Take the precautions necessary, put children first. Before you leave, make sure they are strapped in,” Barrios said.

As the word spread throughout the neighborhood, residents gathered to hold vigil for the children.

“I just came here to pay my respects to the family. I have children too,” Ana Gutierrez said.

Police say alcohol, speed, failure to yield the right of way and no seatbelts were factors in the crash. As for the other vehicle involved, police say two or three people ran from the car at the crash site.

“It hurts because kids were involved, and it could’ve been prevented — not getting your kids in there,” another neighbor, Angela Northam, said.

El Paso Police ask anyone with information on the driver or passengers of the Lincoln to call police at (915) 832-4400 or to remain anonymous, call Crime Stoppers at (915) 566-TIPS.