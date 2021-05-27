New Athletic Coordinator at Ellison High School

Killeen ISD announced that Ellison High School has a new Athletic Coordinator.

Danny Servance will lead the Ellison Eagles Athletic Department and Football team. He recently left Ector County ISD, where he was the Head Football Coach and Athletic Coordinator at Odessa High School.

KISD says Servance has over 25 years of experience in education. Before his time in Odessa, he was the Head Coach at Estacado High School in Lubbock.

Coach Servance also worked as a director of the Boys & Girls Club in West Texas.

He is a Baylor University alumnus, with a bachelor’s degree in communications.