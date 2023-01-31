EDINBURG, Texas (ValleyCentral) — A new pup has joined the Rio Grande Valley Border Patrol Sector with a special duty–helping boost morale and mental health.

Who’s a good boy? His name is Chappie.

The newly activated K-9 is a 2-year-old poodle and the newest member of the Border Patrol’s Support K-9 Program. Chappie is one of five dogs to recently graduate from the program.

Chappie’s handler is Border Patrol Chaplain Robert Hess from the Kingsville Station.

Chappie and his handler Border Patrol Chaplain Robert Hess (U.S. Customs and Border Protection)

Dogs like Chappie are part of a program aimed to aid in the agency’s resiliency efforts.

“Hess is uniquely trained in critical incident response to assist in this important endeavor, which is intended to improve workforce morale, assist with stress associated with critical events, and engage in community outreach,” a release from CBP stated.

According to the release, Chappie instantly hit it off with agents and was ready to hit the ground running providing assistance should the need arise.

“As the Chief of RGV, mental health and employee wellness is super important to me,” said Chief Patrol Agent Gloria I. Chavez. “I welcome Chappie, our first-ever law enforcement support K-9, to assist our Border Patrol personnel from life’s tough times, stressors, and tension of working in a law enforcement environment.”