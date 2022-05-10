BELTON, Texas (FOX 44) – The Belton High School student charged with murder of another student is now facing an additional charge.

18-year-old Caysen Tyler Allison now is now charged with Assault Causes Bodily Injury Family Member, accoriding to online jail records. His bond is now set at $1,015,000.

The victim of the Belton High School stabbing on May 3 was Jose “Joe” Luis Ramirez, Jr., who was rushed to Baylor Scott and White – Temple minutes after the incident.

Police say they obtained video of Allison stabbing Ramirez with a knife in a bathroom. Allison was arrested off campus about 20 minutes after the incident. He was accused of running away after the fight, and was found at his home. Officers searched Allison’s home and say they found a folding knife which appeared to be covered in blood.

Ramirez went into surgery, but doctors were not able to repair the damage. He then passed away.