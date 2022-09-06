The following is a press release from Covenant Health:

LUBBOCK, Texas and HOBBS, N.M. (PRESS RELEASE) — Covenant Health is proud to provide eastern New Mexico with high-quality health care close to home with the opening of the new Covenant Health Hobbs Hospital.

Covenant Health Hobbs is a hospital for the community serving our patients needs from general medicine to surgery and labor and delivery. About one-quarter of all patients seen at Covenant Health ministries in Lubbock are from eastern New Mexico. With this hospital, Covenant Health is making a $65 million investment into the community.

“From the moment we announced our plans to expand services into eastern New Mexico we were met with support and excitement from Hobbs and the surrounding communities,” Covenant Health Regional Chief Executive Walter Cathey said. “It is incredible the number of resources it takes to open a new hospital, but the people of eastern New Mexico deserve to receive high-quality medical care close to home. It’s a blessing to be able to serve this community with the compassionate care and health excellence Covenant is known for.”

The three-story, 110,000 square foot hospital sits on 27 acres on the corner of Lovington Highway and Millen Drive. The facility has 60 beds, 44 for medical surgery, eight for intensive care, and eight for women’s services. The hospital also includes the 2,000 square foot Maddox Community Center to be used for caregiver training and also community use.

“Covenant Health has already proved to be a great partner to the city of Hobbs,” Mayor Sam Cobb said. “With this multimillion-dollar investment in our community, Covenant Health Hobbs Hospital is not only here to care for our health and well-being, but they are also giving more than 200 people in this area a great job. We want to thank Covenant Health for their partnership and can’t wait to see how the hospital and our community grow together in the future.”

Covenant Health Hobbs Hospital will open to patients on Wednesday, September 28, 2022.

Emergency Room:

Features two state-of-the-art trauma rooms

Six fast-track rooms and four exam rooms

Provides minor to critical level care 24 hours a day, 7 days a week, 365 days a year.

Chapel:

Provides a beautiful space for prayer and quiet reflection to patient and visitors of all faiths

Imaging Services:

MRI Open Bore system designed to reduce patient anxiety and claustrophobia

CT Metal artifact reduction software and dose reduction package

Mammogram designed to improve visibility for greater diagnostic confidence

Laboratory Services:

Accredited by Joint Commission

State of the art instruments

Full-service, in-house microbiology testing

Surgical Services:

5 large operating rooms with one room dedicated to c-sections

State-of-the-art equipment through surgical services

All perioperative departments in one area

Women’s Care Center:

8 spacious labor, delivery, recovery, and postpartum suites

All new equipment including beds, bassinets, monitors, and panda warmers

Covenant Health Hobbs Hospital averages 400 to 500 deliveries each year.

Fun facts about construction:

Built with 760 tons of steel,

Has over 850,000 feet of electrical wiring,

250,000 feet of conduit

Supported by nearly a half-million pounds of rebar

About Covenant Health:

As a faith-based health care system, it is Covenant Health’s vision to create Health for a Better World. As the Best Hospital in the Panhandle Plains region as voted by U.S. News and World Report, Covenant Health has consistently provided exceptional health care to West Texas, and eastern New Mexico for more than 100 years. Our clinically integrated health network of eight hospitals, and more than 6,000 caregivers allows us to provide our patients with better access to care using more innovative technology and procedures, while focusing on new age approaches to health care like education and preventative medicine. To learn more about Covenant Health, please visit covenanthealth.org or our Facebook, LinkedIn, or Twitter, pages.

