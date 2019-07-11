New facial reconstruction created to help identify 1966 deceased Jane Doe

PECOS, Texas – On Thursday, the National Center for Missing & Exploited Children released a statement detailing a new facial reconstruction of a Jane Doe that drowned in a Pecos motel swimming pool 50 years ago.

On July 5, 1966, a young couple checked into Ropers Motel using the names “Mr. and Mrs. Russell Battoun.” While the male was asleep in the couple’s room, the young woman went to the motel’s pool for a swim. She was later found floating in the pool by a hotel employee.

The staff called an ambulance, but the woman was already dead. Jane Doe’s body was taken away by ambulance and her companion packed up their belongings, checked out of the motel and left in a sedan never to be been again.

The young woman was believed to have been between 17-20 years-old, 5 feet 4 inches tall and weighing around 120 pounds.

Image provided by NCMEC

Even after 50 years, the Pecos Police Department has not lost hope in finding the identity of this Jane Doe. New police chief, Lisa Tarango, has assigned the case to Cpl. Felix Salcido to continue searching for the identity of the young woman.

An image was created by the National Center for Missing & Exploited Children that shows what Jane Doe looked like during her life 50 years ago.

If you or someone you know recognizes the woman in this image or has any information regarding this case, contact the National Center for Missing & Exploited Children at 1-800-THE-LOST / 1-800-843-5678 or the Pecos Police Department at 432-445-4911 attention Cpl. Felix Salcido.