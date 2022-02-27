HOBBS, N.M. (PRESS RELEASE) — The following is a press release from the City of Hobbs:

The City of Hobbs wishes to make all citizens and frequent visitors aware of a schedule change to take effect starting Monday, March 7th. Going forward, City offices will be open from 8 AM to 6 PM Monday through Thursday and 8 AM to 12 PM on Friday. This change will create more convenience for citizens who have frequently requested longer hours during the week while also allowing full-time employees to maintain a 40-hour work schedule.



The main drivers for these changes are the health and wellness mindset of our employees, to improve retention and recruitment, and provide more flexible hours for our customers. The process of making this decision involved releasing a survey to the public via social media outlets.



The survey was released on December 16, 2021 and closed on January 18, 2022. The City received a total of 241 responses during this 34-day period. The majority of responders chose Monday-Thursday 8:00 AM to 6:00 PM instead of Monday-Thursday 7:30 AM to 5:30 PM (both with Friday as 8:00 AM to 12:00 PM) as the preferred schedule. Based on this feedback, the City of Hobbs is moving forward with the following offices being affected:

City Manager’s Office

Clerk’s Office

Communications/Public Relations

Community Services and Code Enforcement

Legal

Engineering and Planning

Finance

Fire Marshal’s Office

Fire Prevention

Human Resources

Information Technology

Motor Vehicle Department (MVD)

Utilities

Water Office

City Hall doors will be closed outside of the 8:00 AM to 6:00 PM Monday through Thursday and 8:00 AM to 12:00 PM on Friday schedule. On-call services will remain consistent, as usual.

City Manager Manny Gomez shared, “While a team organization, the City of Hobbs is family-centered. My main focus in this decision was our employees and increasing convenience for our customers. Additionally, I have instructed Department Heads and leadership to ensure we are able to accommodate customers and maintain the consistent high quality of service we provide.”



On-call services will always be available for our citizens no matter the hours of operation. If you ever need to contact a department, feel free to call their listed phone number and leave a message after hours of operation or message The City of Hobbs on Facebook or Instagram.



The after-hours on-call number for utilities (water lines, water leaks, etc.) is (575)370-1519.



Lastly, call 9-1-1 for all emergencies and (575)397-9265 for all non-emergency dispatch purposes.

