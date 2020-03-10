New Mexico 3-year-old missing and in danger, according to police

ESPANOLA, N.M. (PRESS RELEASE) — The following is a press release from the New Mexico State Police Department:

The following is information for the distribution of a Missing Endangered Juvenile Advisory from the Española Police Department. For questions, please contact the Española Police Department at (505) 753-5555.

The Española Police Department is asking the publics assistance in locating Carlos Rodriguez, a 3-year-old Hispanic male, 3 feet tall, weighing approximately 30 pounds, with brown hair and brown eyes. Carlos was last seen on Sunday March 8, 2020 with his mom Lucina Perez at the Walgreens in Española. It is unknown what Carlos was wearing. It is believed he is in the company of Jose Anthony Quintana (38) aka Smokey and his girlfriend Angelina unknown last name. They are possibly driving an older model white Chrysler passenger vehicle, no license plate information. Carlos Rodriguez is missing and is believed to be in danger if not located.

Anyone with any information regarding this New Mexico Missing Endangered Missing Juvenile Advisory is asked to call the Española Police Department at (505) 753-5555 or dial 911.

(This is a press release from the NMSP.)