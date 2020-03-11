New Mexico announces first presumptive positive COVID-19 cases

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The New Mexico Department of Health and Governor Michelle Lujan Grisham have confirmed on Wednesday, March 11 that three New Mexico residents have tested presumptively positive for coronavirus (COVID-19). According to NMDOH two cases are in Socorro County and are a husband and wife both of which are in their 60s and recently traveled to Egypt.

The third case is a woman in her 70s in Bernalillo County who recently traveled to the New York City area. All three individuals are at their homes in isolation.

Governor Michelle Lujan Grisham is expected to make an announcement on the confirmed case of coronavirus on Wednesday at 11 a.m. in Santa Fe.

“The state Department of Health has been preparing for this day for weeks now,” said Gov. Lujan Grisham in a press release. “I will be announcing additional information and steps New Mexicans can and should take to protect themselves and our communities very, very shortly. In the meantime, I will reiterate that New Mexicans can take preventive actions to protect themselves and mitigate the potential spread. We will address this public health challenge together.”

As of the end of the day on Tuesday, March 10, 2020, NMDOH was reporting there were a total of 87 individuals tested for coronavirus in the state all of which tested negative for the virus. As of Wednesday, March 11 at 10:40 a.m. NMDOH was reporting three confirmed positive cases of coronavirus in New Mexico with a total of 90 individuals tested.

According to the New Mexico Department of Health the virus was first identified in Wuhan City, China in December 2019. Health officials have confirmed the virus can be spread from person to person.

This is a developing story. KRQE News 13 will provide information as it becomes available.

Symptoms

Typical COVID-19 symptoms:

Fever

Cough

Shortness of breath, difficulty breathing

Persistent pain or pressure in the chest

New confusion or inability to arouse

Bluish lips or face

Pneumonia

What to Do if You Get Sick

Stay home and call your doctor

Call your healthcare provider and let them know about your symptoms. Tell them that you have or may have COVID-19. This will help them take care of you and keep other people from getting infected or exposed.

If you are not sick enough to be hospitalized, you can recover at home. Follow CDC instructions for how to take care of yourself at home.

Know when to get emergency help

Get medical attention immediately if you have any of the emergency warning signs listed above.

Ways to prevent the spread of viruses

Wash your hands with soap and water for at least 20 seconds

Use an alcohol-based (60%) hand sanitizer, if soap and water are not available

Cover your mouth and nose while coughing or sneezing

Avoid close contact with people who are sick

Avoid touching your eyes, nose, or mouth

Practice good health habits

You should not go to work and your child should not go to school if you or your child have a fever of 100.4 or greater. (Before you return to work or your child returns to school there should be no fever for 24 hours without medication)

Sources

(Information from KRQE.com)

