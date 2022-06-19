ROSWELL, N.M. (PRESS RELEASE) — The following is a press release from New Mexico State Police:

The following is information for the distribution of a Missing Endangered Juvenile Advisory from the Roswell Police Department (RPD). Please refer all media inquiries to RPD at (575) 624-7601.

RPD is seeking the public’s assistance in locating Aryk Peralta, a 6-year-old child, 4’0” tall, 98 pounds, with blue eyes, and blonde hair. He was last seen on June 18, 2022, at around 4:00 p.m., after leaving with a family relative to go to Walmart from 114 South Missouri Avenue in Roswell, NM., however, both have not returned. Aryk Peralta is believed to be in the company of his aunt, Debra Peralta (48) of Roswell, NM. Debra is described as 5’4” tall, 170 pounds, with brown hair and brown eyes. Aryk was last seen wearing a gray short sleeve t-shirt with a Batman logo. The whereabouts and destination of Debra and Aryk Peralta are not known. Aryk Peralta is missing and believed to be in danger if not located.

Anyone with any information regarding this Missing Endangered Juvenile Advisory is asked to call the Roswell Police Department at (575) 624-7601or dial 911.

Aryk Peralta (Photo provided in a press release from New Mexico State Police via the Roswell Police Department)

Debra Peralta (Photo provided in a press release from New Mexico State Police via the Roswell Police Department)

(Press release from New Mexico State Police)