LOVINGTON, N.M. (PRESS RELEASE) — The following is a press release from New Mexico State Police:

The following information is for the distribution of a Missing Endangered Adult Advisory from the Lovington Police Department (LPD). For details, please contact LPD at (575) 396-2811.

LPD is asking for the publics assistance in locating Angela Greer, a 46-year-old-female. She is described as 5’07” tall, weighing 140 lbs., with green eyes and grey hair. She was last seen on June 27, wearing a black and red flower shirt and pale pink pants. Her destination, direction, and method of travel are not known.

Anyone with information on the whereabouts of Angela Greer is asked to contact LPD at (575) 396-2811 or dial 911.

