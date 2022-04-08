Roswell, NM (KTSM) – One week into recreational cannabis sales being legal in New Mexico, a dairy turned cannabis farm in Roswell is already expanding, and setting big goals for the future.

“My dad started dairying in 1980, where we’re at right now,” said Jason Greathouse the Part Owner of Pecos Valley Production, as he stood in a greenhouse full of cannabis plants.

Today, workers could be seen weighing, packing, and rolling cannabis at the former dairy now known as Pecos Valley Production.

Pecos Valley Production

Some may remember the family’s milk production company called Natures Dairy Inc.

Greathouse pulled out some old cartons of milk with the logo while giving a KTSM crew a tour of the greenhouses.

He explains that the dairy was sold in 2015, and the family got their license to grow medical marijuana and started growing cannabis in 2016, and recently to grow for recreational sales.



“We’re operating on where we all grew up, my family grew up, all the kids grew up so it’s pretty cool,” said Greathouse.

Pecos Valley Production Cannabis Plants

The one time dairy-turned-cannabis farm is expanding to meet the needs of recent recreational sales.

Greathouse says they’ve increased production by 100 percent over the last four to six weeks.

“No, we were not prepared with enough product about two months before April 1, we were buying as much wholesale from other producers across the state we are in the process of finishing out a 40 thousand square foot greenhouse, were putting hoop houses up, so we’re trying to catch up to the demand,” said Greathouse.

Currently there are about 2,000 cannabis plants growing on the property, but with brand new greenhouses ready to go – as well as additional outdoor space – the goal is to reach 20,000 cannabis plants by June.

The expansion is simply to meet the demand of their 15 stores across the state, including Sunland Park and Las Cruces.

“Looking at some data from the state and that area cruces and Sunland park did shy of just $400,000 in revenue over that first weekend which is second place to Albuquerque,” said David Sifuentes, the Chief Operations Officer for Pecos Valley Production.

With their expansion, Pecos Valley has the goal of being the largest cannabis producer in the state.