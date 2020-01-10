New Mexico fines Air Force $1.7 million over groundwater

CLOVIS, NM (AP) — The New Mexico Environment Department is fining the U.S. Air Force nearly $1.7 million for not complying with rules aimed at protecting groundwater.

The agency says Cannon Air Force Base let its groundwater discharge permit expire in March 2019 and has released wastewater despite not having a permit.

The base did not immediately respond to a message seeking comment about the allegations and the penalty.

State officials are concerned because the base near Clovis is among those around the U.S. where contamination from past firefighting activities has been reported.

The contamination is linked to chemicals known as PFAS.