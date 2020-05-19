New Mexico governor rejects call to lift virus restrictions

SANTA FE, N.M. (AP) — New Mexico Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham defended her response to the coronavirus pandemic amid calls by Republican lawmakers who want her to remove enforced business restrictions. In a letter Tuesday, Lujan Grisham responded to 13 state senators who want the governor to provide only safety guidelines.

The first-term Democratic governor says demands for an immediate, full-scale reopening of the economy are reckless and only serve to inflame misinformed public opinion and risk further illness and death. Lujan Grisham recently eased an emergency health order and allowed many businesses to reopen to customers at a fraction of capacity.