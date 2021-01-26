New Mexico governor: Schools will reopen in February

FILE – In this July 23, 2020, file photo, New Mexico Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham talks about schools during an update on a COVID-19 broadcast from the state Capitol in Santa Fe, N.M. More school districts in New Mexico can bring students back into classrooms in early February, Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham announced Tuesday, Jan. 26, 2021. The Democratic governor said she’s allowing schools to open their doors to students of all ages, in a major pull-back of restrictions that were based on county-level COVID-19 case rates and hospital capacity. (Eddie Moore/The Albuquerque Journal via AP, File)

SANTA FE, N.M. (AP) — New Mexico Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham says the state will soon reopen schools to students of all ages.

The vast majority of New Mexico students have been consigned to distance learning during the pandemic, which has led to learning loss and failing grades.

The Democratic governor has pushed back the start of in-person learning since August, citing COVID-19 case numbers.

The governor said Tuesday in her State of the State address that New Mexico will be ready by Feb. 8 with a plan for in-person learning.

It will include middle and high-school students who until now have not been allowed to participate in any partial in-person programs.

