New Mexico governor sets mask mandate, requires vaccination

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (AP) — Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham is re-instating a mask mandate for all public places, regardless of vaccination status.

Her office also announced Tuesday that more people will be required to get vaccinated, such as workers at hospitals, nursing homes, juvenile justice facilities and residential treatment centers.

All workers at schools in New Mexico must also get vaccinated or submit to weekly testing.

Officials noted that vaccination rates remain stagnant but infections are rising.

State health officials also warned during a recent briefing that vaccinated people can still become infected and spread the virus.

