New Mexico governor settles harassment claim for $150K

FILE — In this July 29, 2021, file photo New Mexico Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham speaks at a news conference in Santa Fe, N.M. The final price tag for a settlement reached by Grisham and a former campaign spokesman is now $150,000. The latest round of payments to settle accusations of harassment are being disclosed in a mandatory campaign finance report that the Democrat’s campaign filed Monday, Oct. 11, 2021. (AP Photo/Morgan Lee, File )

SANTA FE, N.M. (AP) — The final price tag for a settlement reached by New Mexico Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham and a former campaign spokesman is now $150,000.



The latest round of payments to settle accusations of harassment are disclosed in a mandatory campaign finance report that the Democrat’s campaign filed Monday.



The staffer had said Lujan Grisham dropped water on his crotch and then grabbed his crotch during a 2018 campaign staff meeting prior to her election.



The twice-annual report on campaign spending and contributions shows the governor has raised about $2.5 million since April.



Several Republicans are vying to take back the office.