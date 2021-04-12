New Mexico governor signs bill legalizing recreational marijuana

SANTA FE, N.M. — New Mexico Governor Lujan Grisham signed a bill into law Monday that will legalize recreational marijuana in the state beginning in April 2022.

The bill, named the Cannabis Regulation Act, allows people 21 and older to buy and use marijuana. However, people will only be allowed to buy no more than two ounces of cannabis.

The bill also reconsiders criminal drug sentences for about 100 prisoners and decriminalizes marijuana possession of up to two ounces.

People would also be allowed six plants at their home, up to 12 per household.

KRQE contributed to this report.