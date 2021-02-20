New Mexico governor used fund to buy groceries, dry cleaning

SANTA FE, N.M. (AP) — New Mexico Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham says she regrets discretionary spending of taxpayer money that included $6,500 on groceries and alcohol.
The Santa Fe New Mexican reported that the Democratic governor over a six-month period in 2020 spent almost $13,500 from a taxpayer-funded expense account.
The account is for spending on functions, events or other items that promote the state.
Lujan Grisham’s spokesperson said some of groceries were used to feed the governor’s cabinet and staff at long meetings.
Lujan Grisham said Friday she didn’t want New Mexicans to feel she didn’t take their hardship seriously.
