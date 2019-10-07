New Mexico high school football coach arrested for stealing from player

1  of  2
GALLUP, N.M. — On Saturday, New Mexico State Police arrested a high school football coach for stealing money from one of his players.

John D. Roanhoaus, 42, was arrested after police identified him in a video entering the locker room at Miyamura High School and taking money from a player’s wallet, according to an NMSP release.

Police said Roanhoaus is the head football coach at Miyamura High School. 

According to NMSP, they were initially notified of the theft on October 2. After viewing the video evidence, police said they issued an arrest warrant for Roanhoaus on October 4.

He has been charged with burglary and larceny, according to NMSP.

