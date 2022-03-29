SANTA FE, N.M. (PRESS RELEASE) — The following is a press release from the New Mexico Department of Public Safety:

With recreational cannabis sales set to begin on Friday, New Mexico law enforcement reminds the public that it is illegal to drive a vehicle while under the influence of cannabis.



In the State of New Mexico, it is unlawful for an adult to drive a vehicle who is under the influence of alcohol with an alcohol concentration of .08 or higher and/or any drug to a degree that renders the person incapable of safely driving.



“Driving under the influence of drugs, including cannabis, puts others at risk — plain and simple,” said New Mexico Department of Public Safety Secretary Jason R. Bowie. “New Mexicans should know that drivers who are impaired to the slightest degree can go to jail. Just don’t get behind the wheel of a vehicle under the influence.”



In 2021, the New Mexico Department of Public Safety received funding from legislators to train state police in the Drug Recognition Expert certification program. The program is designed to teach officers how to determine if a driver is operating their vehicle while impaired by drugs and/or alcohol. Officers who are trained through the Drug Recognition Expert program are trained to evaluate signs of impairment rather than relying solely on the smell of cannabis.



Cannabis has measurable physiological effects that impair drivers including delayed or decreased reaction time, decreased short-term memory, poor hand-eye coordination, lack of concentration, and a decreased perception of time and distance.



“New Mexico State Police are committed to your safety. If you choose to drink or use cannabis, remember there is no acceptable reason to drive under the influence,” said Tim Johnson, chief of the New Mexico State Police. “New Mexico State Police officers patrol the highways every day to keep the roads safe and will be on the lookout for impaired drivers.”



A DWI conviction can have both civil and financial consequences. New Mexico drunk driving criminal court cases can result in punishment that includes jail time, fines, mandatory DWI educational programs, ignition interlock devices, and more. A DWI conviction may result in a driver’s license suspension from 90 days to one year or more.



The New Mexico State Police will continue to conduct sobriety checkpoints and saturation patrols in all New Mexico counties, to raise awareness, educate, and enforce laws.



The Department of Public Safety’s mission is to provide vital leadership, scientific, training, technical, and operational support to the criminal justice community and the public.

