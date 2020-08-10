New Mexico man charged with 14th DWI

by: KRQE Digital Media Staff

KIRTLAND, N.M. (KRQE) — A northern New Mexico man is now facing charges for his 14h DWI.

Earlier this month, Kirtland, New Mexico resident Anthony Chee was pulled over with a 30-pack of beer after officers noticed Chee struggling to keep his lane while driving in the wrong lane of traffic.

The 46-year-old is now slapped with a number of charges including aggravated DWI.

In 2014, Chee was convicted of his 13th DWI, where he was given a nearly four-year sentence and two years of parole.

