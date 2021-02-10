New Mexico Ninth Judicial District Attorney’s Office announces the Break the Cycle program

CLOVIS, N.M. (NEWS RELEASE) — The following is a news release from the New Mexico Ninth Judicial District Attorney’s Office:

The Ninth Judicial District Attorney’s Office is excited to announce their new Break the Cycle Program. (BTC).



District Attorney Andrea Reeb said that BTC is a pro-active program created by her office to provide critical support for victims of domestic violence and to bring awareness of the need for community support. The statistics around domestic violence are alarming. One in three women and one in four men in the United States have experienced some form of physical violence by a partner. Seventy-two percent of all murder-suicides are perpetrated by intimate partners. (based on 2019 data by National Coalition Against Domestic Violence)

The District Attorney’s office created Break the Cycle to help victims know they are not alone and that the future they want is possible. Domestic violence is a cyclical problem passed down from generation to generation. The program will educate victims on the cycles of domestic violence, so that they can see where they are in the cycle and hopefully deter any further violence or even death.

The District Attorney notes that crimes of domestic violence are surging because of the pandemic and believes that now is a critical time to get victims the support they need through BTC. The District Attorney’s office is partnering with local agencies such as the Hartley House, Arise, the United way, and Matt 25 to ensure that victims have the resources needed.

Break the Cycle is a community program – the only way to break the cycle of domestic violence is to come together as a community and support our loved ones. If you or someone you love is a victim of domestic violence please reach out to the Ninth Judicial District Attorney’s Office by calling 575-769-2246.

