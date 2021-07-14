New Mexico officials: Pandemic is not over, vaccine is key

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (AP) — New Mexico’s top public health officials say that while businesses are open and restrictions have been lifted, the coronavirus pandemic is not over.

They said during a briefing Wednesday that they’re carefully watching the spread of the more-contagious delta variant.

Human Services Secretary Dr. David Scrase said New Mexico is in a good position given that nearly two-thirds of residents over 18 have been fully vaccinated.

He noted that those states seeing the biggest increase in new cases also have lower vaccination rates.

Still, Scrase said there are many unknowns and he couldn’t predict what effect the variant will have on hospitalization and death rates.