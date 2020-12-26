New Mexico reports fewer DWI arrests since pandemic began

SANTA FE, N.M. (AP) — Data from New Mexico state and local law enforcement agencies show drunk driving arrests have decreased substantially since the pandemic began.

New Mexico State Police Officer Dusty Francisco, a spokesman for the agency, says driving while intoxicated arrests fell 41% between March 1 and Dec. 22 compared to the same period in 2019.

The Santa Fe County Sheriff’s Office reported a 38% decrease in DWI arrests from 2019.



Alcohol-related deaths across the state are also down from last year.

The New Mexico Department of Transportation says that as of Dec. 15, 125 people in the state have died from alcohol-caused crashes, the second-lowest figure in a decade.

