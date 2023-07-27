Note: The video above reflects the top news headlines from the morning of July 27, 2023.

NEW MEXICO — New Mexico State Police would be conducting sobriety checkpoints, saturation patrols, and registration, insurance, and driver’s license checkpoints across the state during the month of August, according to a press release.

These checkpoints are helping to change society’s attitude about driving while under the influence of liquor or drugs, NMSP said in the press release.

NMSP said that hundreds of lives could be saved each year if every driver had the courage to make the right decision to not drive impaired.