New Mexico to open up vaccine eligibility next week

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (AP) — New Mexico will expand vaccine eligibility on Monday to everyone 16 years of age and older.

The federal government has directed states to make all adults eligible for COVID-19 vaccination by May 1.

Health Secretary Dr. Tracie Collins said Wednesday that New Mexico will be meeting that mark a month early.

While the pace of vaccination has been limited by supply, she said federal officials have indicated that states should expect “meaningful increases” in supply over the coming weeks.

New Mexico continues to lead the U.S. in vaccine distribution. Nearly 1.2 million doses have been administered in the state so far.

(Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)