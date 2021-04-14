New Mexico Tourism Department unveils brand refresh

SANTA FE, N.M. (KRQE) — The state is freshening up its ‘New Mexico True’ campaign as it gears up to reignite tourism here. The state’s Tourism Department said they hope the brand refresh will help rebuild the demand for travel to New Mexico.

New Mexico’s beautiful skyline, nature, and mountains take center stage in a new advertisement released Tuesday by the department. It is all part of a New Mexico True brand refresh that Cabinet Secretary Jen Paul Shroer said started back in 2019. “We finalized it, and it was about to go to market, but we decided to hold it because of the pandemic,” she said. “Now we see the light at the end of the tunnel.”

Jen said the ad, which merges the voice of Georgia O’Keeffe, is not yet airing as the state is not yet officially welcoming back tourists. “We are preparing to do so,” she said. “Right now, this is part of that preparation to do this refresh work with our partners to make sure they can incorporate the New Mexico True brand into their advertisements and get ready.”

Jen said the travel, tourism, and hospitality sectors have been hard-hit. “We have over 30,000 people unemployed in this sector specifically,” she said. “I really hope this is a sign that we will see renewal for the travel and tourism industry.”

The department is banking on new messages like these to safely bring people back to the Land of Enchantment. The department said beyond the new logo, the campaign will feature a series of stories that highlight state icons and histories like hot air ballooning and the founding of Taos Ski Valley. New Mexico lost an estimated $3 billion in visitor spending last year.

(Information from KRQE.com)